Frisella, Peter Eugene 77, passed away March 21, 2019 in Davenport, Florida after a brief battle with cancer. Devoted husband to Elizabeth (née Settlemoir); father, father-in-law, grandfather, and greatgrandfather to John Christopher & Julie (Eric, Melita); Gina & Ken Spengel (Nathan, Catherine & Carter; Rodney III); Michael & Gina (Veronica, Tristan & Claudia); Victoria & Kevin Radake (Seth, Aliyah & Carson); Olivia & Brian McChesney (Cecilia & Pietra, Adam, Alec, Morgan & Andrew). Loving nephew, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held in his loving memory at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019