Benoist, Peter Foy Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Dearest husband for 50 years of Carol Benoist; beloved father of Anne Benoist White (Garry), Peter Foy Benoist Jr. (Laura), Michael Elliot Benoist (Nancy) and Catherine LaBarge Benoist (Joshua Horton); best grandfather of Ashley, Natalie and Claire, Jack and Yumi Benoist; dear brother of Walter F. Benoist M.D. (the late Claude), William Elliot Benoist (Linda), Virginia E. Freers (Jim) and the late Howard Benoist III (survived by Patricia); dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and dearest friend and colleague to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Virginia Benoist.

Peter attended Barat Hall, the St. Louis Priory, Villanova and St. Louis University and received his MBA from St. Louis University. He received an Honorary Doctorate from Maryville University.

Peter was a longtime Executive in the banking industry in St. Louis and was the former president and CEO of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and Enterprise Bank and Trust Company.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Anselm Parish at the Abbey of St. Louis, 530 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur on Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment.

Memorials appreciated to Beyond Housing, RISE Community Development or to St. Louis University.

The Family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday, March 6, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL