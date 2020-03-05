Benoist, Peter Foy Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Anselm Parish at the Abbey of St. Louis, 530 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur on Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment. Memorials appreciated to Beyong Housing, RISE Community Development or to St. Louis University.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday, March 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

