Peter Foy Benoist Sr.

  • "Carol, neither the years nor the miles have diminished my..."
  • "Very sorry to learn of a death in the Benoist Family."
    - Wilson P. Hunt
  • "I remember Peter as a proud member of an old St Louis..."
    - Nancy Herndon-Ulrich
  • "Carol I'm one of Peter's "few" classmates at Priory -..."
    - Bill Obear
  • "Carol and Family, My condolences for your loss. I joined..."
    - Rich Hanneken
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Anselm Parish at the Abbey of St. Louis
530 S. Mason Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO
Obituary
Benoist, Peter Foy Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Anselm Parish at the Abbey of St. Louis, 530 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur on Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment. Memorials appreciated to Beyong Housing, RISE Community Development or to St. Louis University.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday, March 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
