Johnson, Peter Hartz
passed away, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Kay Johnson (nee Barry); dear father of Jeff, Kevin, and the late Paul Johnson; father-in-law of Suzanne; grandfather of Retta, Clifford, Nicole, and Kelly.
Peter was born on July 28, 1938 to the late John and Pearl Johnson. He graduated from Albert Lea, MN High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency as a Cryptographer for 3 years in Germany. Following his military service, he graduated from Mankato State University in Minnesota. Earlier in his career he was President of Thomas & Betts Limited, Montreal, Canada. He moved to St. Louis to serve as President and CEO of Killark Electric Manufacturing. Peter would go on to retire as the co-owner of a privately held company, Hughey & Phillips which was sold to Honeywell Corporation. He enjoyed extensive traveling with his wife, Kay and enjoyed big game hunting, duck hunting, and fishing.
Services: Memorial Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Roadat Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. In lieuof flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020