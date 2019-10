Noeth, Peter I.

77, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 26, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 48 yrs., Dottie (Stackle); 7 children and 15 grandchildren. He was a brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a member of Southgate Church and a retiree from UPS.

Services will be Thurs., Oct. 3rd, 3-9 and Fri., Oct. 4th at 3, both at Southgate Church, 9820 E. Watson Rd., St Louis, MO 63126.