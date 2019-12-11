|
Wood, Peter John
Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved son of Floyd "Ed" Wood and the late Joyce Wood; dear brother of Christine Lee (Steve) Unser, Barbara Ann Wood, Benjamin Wood, Keith A. Wood, Kevin A. Wood, Floyd Wood III, and Timothy M. Wood; dear uncle and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Saturday, December 14th, 1:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Salvation Army Drug Addiction Program (http://www.stlsalvationarmy.org/midland/alcohol-and-drug-addiction-services). Visitation Friday 4-9:00 pm.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019