St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter John Wood Obituary

Wood, Peter John

Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved son of Floyd "Ed" Wood and the late Joyce Wood; dear brother of Christine Lee (Steve) Unser, Barbara Ann Wood, Benjamin Wood, Keith A. Wood, Kevin A. Wood, Floyd Wood III, and Timothy M. Wood; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Saturday, December 14th, 1:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Salvation Army Drug Addiction Program (http://www.stlsalvationarmy.org/midland/alcohol-and-drug-addiction-services). Visitation Friday 4-9:00 pm.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now