Peter Keith Makulec was stopped in his tracks on June 17, 2020 by a perfect storm of complicated health issues. His optimism and resilience were no match for this cruel, final struggle. Having just taken his 63rd trip around the sun on June 3, Pete leaves his bride of 29 years, Elizabeth (Arn) and loyal pup Ginger to carry on the ride.

Pete is survived by brothers David (Ann Mackey, Ethan, Sara) of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York and Christopher (Teri, Dakota) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the Arn, Hogan, Sanders and Owens families of St. Louis.

Pete had a huge heart and gracious soul, he always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He was a good man and deserved a better hand than his body dealt him. Pete bravely faced each health challenge with his typical 'no hill for a climber!' attitude. He was the kind of friend a friend would like to have - genuine, straight-shooter, a whole lot of fun, supportive, a gentleman of integrity. Pete will be sorely missed by all who loved him and those who crossed his path.

In honor of Pete, the family asks you hug and hold your loved ones tight and raise a cold one to friendship and love every chance you get.

Services: Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of Pete's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to KUTO, www.kuto.org; or St. Louis University Transplant Services, www.ssmhealth.com/transplant-services; or Elks National Foundation, enf@elks.org, or to a charity of your choice would be a lovely tribute.