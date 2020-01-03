|
|
Pizzella, Peter L.
Entered into rest Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Leona E. Pizzella (nee Belleville) for over 69 years; our dear brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, January 4, 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to de Greeff Hospice House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020