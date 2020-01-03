St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Pizzella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter L. Pizzella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter L. Pizzella Obituary

Pizzella, Peter L.

Entered into rest Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Leona E. Pizzella (nee Belleville) for over 69 years; our dear brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, January 4, 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to de Greeff Hospice House.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now