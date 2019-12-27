Dwyer, Peter Nguyen

December 24, 2019. Immediate survivors include his parents Nicki and Jim Dwyer of St. Louis, his brother Andrew of San Francisco, his sister Noel of St. Louis, and the love of his life and companion of thirteen years Barbara Casey of Milwaukee.

From infancy, Peter was an intrepid adventurer. He was born January 4, 1975 in Can Tho, South Vietnam. A war orphan, he was evacuated in Operation Babylift and transported from Saigon to the U.S. Army military hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco, and from there to St. Louis where he was delivered into the waiting arms of his adoptive parents on April 11, 1975.

The boundless energy and enthusiasm Peter exhibited throughout his too-short life were evident from the outset. He was a good student, a gifted athlete, and possessed a comprehensive knowledge of the world of sports cultivated over decades. He was a diehard fan of his beloved Buckeyes, Blues, Cardinals and Warriors. Following his treasured years at The Ohio State University, he embarked on a life-long course guided by his inner compass and fueled by his intelligence and creativity. He was independent-minded, loyal, courageous and strong. He was his own person and he kept close counsel. He allowed others only what he wanted them to know of him. The rest was personal and private.

He went out at the top of his game, fully engaged in the job of his dreams as a valued member of the FUEL Team at EA Sports FIFA Mobile, where he contributed his passion, commitment to excellence, informed perspective and practical knowledge as a veteran gamer to the complex process of electronic game design.

Special thanks to Drs. Michael Gu and Shaun Donegan at the Mercy Clinic Oncology Department, and to the dedicated nursing staff at Mercy South Hospital.

Peter was an exceptional being who was loved by many and who will be sorely missed by all who knew him well. Contributions in his memory may be made to the /Hope Center/St. Louis, Forest Park Forever, or to the . A memorial service is to be held in Spring, 2020 in St. Louis.