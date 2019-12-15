McClellan, Peter S.

Peter Seabold McClellan, 41, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Deeply missed by his parents, James and Nancy (nee Barker) McClellan, Jr. of Sturgeon Bay, WI; five siblings, Jim (Jennifer) McClellan of Traverse City, MI, Michael (Alicia) McClellan of St. Louis, MO, Christopher (Rick Brady) McClellan of Chicago, IL, Mark (Amy Luckett) McClellan of St. Louis, MO, and Nancy (Greg) Siefert of Green Bay, WI; many nieces and nephews; uncles and aunts, Don (Kathy) Barker, Neil (Patti) Barker, Delphine McLaughlin, Lucia Hannegan, and John (Cathy) McClellan; numerous cousins; other relatives; and friends.

Services: Mass of Resurrection – 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Visitation beginning at 10a.m.

Memorials in Peter's name appreciated for Sunshine House Inc. (55 West Yew St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235).

Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Expressions of sympathy may be offered through Peter's full obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.