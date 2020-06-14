Ochoa, Peter Stephen

of Lake St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband for 63 years to Joan M. Ochoa; beloved son of the late Peter and Mary Ochoa; devoted father of Gregg (Mindy) Ochoa and Amy Ochoa; cherished grandfather of Amber (Chris) Califonte, Elizabeth Karsten, and Megan Ochoa; treasured great-grandfather of Evelyn Califonte; and is also survived by many nephews, nieces and dear friends. Peter is also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Ochoa; and sister, Carmen Bay.

Peter retired as a Vice President of Bank of America in 1995. Peter proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of American Legion Post 0388 in O'Fallon, MO, an active member of Immaculate Conception Dardenne Catholic Church, a member of Lake St. Louis Friday night golf league and the Lake St. Louis Historical Society. Peter enjoyed boating and golfing; he formerly worked for the water patrol and the golf course of Lake St. Louis. He also enjoyed playing poker with his friends, all different kinds of sports and traveling. Peter was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am all at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Church, 7701 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO. Private Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to SSM Hospice or SSM Home Health. Visit Baue.com. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.