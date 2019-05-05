Palmisano, Philip A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 11, 2019 at age 79; son of the late Lena (nee DiMaria) and Tony Palmisano, husband of the late Cathi, brother of Mary Margaret Palmisano, our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shrine of St. Joseph would be appreciated. Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Shrine of St. Joseph, 1220 N. 11th St., 63106 from 10AM until Mass at 11AM. Urn burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (314-352-2600).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019