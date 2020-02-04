Bolian, Philip Generelly

Entered into rest on Thursday, January 30. 2020.

Dear husband of Judy Hasty Bolian; father of Joe Bolian (Pam), Kay Livingston (Doug), Jeanne Fernandez (Diego), and Liz Konzelmann (Hank); grandfather of Arthur and Philip Bolian, Sophia, Jack and Rose Fernandez, and Henry and Sam Konzelmann; brother of Mary Alice Lasswell (Barry) and the late Alayne Anderson (Jim).

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 106 North Meramec Ave., Clayton. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Private family committal.

Phil generously gave to multiple charities and organizations. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Family Forward (formerly Children's Home Society) at

https://familyforwardmo.org/get-involved/donate/, or

another organization of your choice. Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com

