Noll, Philip III

Passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail Noll (nee Driver); dear brother of Joyce Vidovich; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service Thursday, November 14th, 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. If desired, donations in Phil's name may be made to a . www.hoffmeistercolonial.com