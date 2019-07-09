Philip Rubin Newmark

Obituary
Newmark, Philip Rubin July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Newmark; dear father and father-in-law of Lynn Newmark and Barry Newmark (Caryn Carlie and the late Lori Newmark); dear grandfather of Leah Bufka (Michael) and Benjamin Newmark; dear brother of the late Markey Newmark; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 10th, 11:00 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd, followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Chapter of APDA, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, #150, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 9, 2019
