Catanzaro, Phillip A. survived by wife Patricia A. Catanzaro (nee. Swetz), was called home to God April 26, 2020 after a valiant monthlong battle with the covid virus. In ICU, he developed heart issues involving a cardiac cath. He was doing well at a rehab hospital, determined to come home, but died suddenly and went home to God instead. Born June 13, 1945 in St. Louis, Phil attended St. Raphael, CBC, SLU and served in the army reserves. Phil and Patty reside in Chesterfield, and shared 48 years of faith and love, living life to the fullest. In addition to other occupations, Phil worked in the family business, St. Louis Banana & Tomato Co. and operated the original Chesterfield License Bureau. Survived by brothers Charles Catanzaro (Sharon), Sam Catanzaro, Jr. (Deborah), sisters Christine Rodemacher (Rick), Deborah Campa (Michael). Brother-in-law to Debra Swetz, uncle to Zac Swetz. Uncle to Tracey Bidlack (Marcus), Jeff Catanzaro, Todd Catanzaro (Katie), Dana Marton (Jim), Ricky Rodemacher (Beth), and Gabrielle Campa. Great-uncle to Beau, Scott, Bridget, Hannah, Elizabeth, Michael, and Ruby. Godfather to Tracey, Jordan and Holland. Predeceased by parents Sam Catanzaro, Sr. and Shirley Catanzaro (nee. Gray) He will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of relatives and friends from all parts of his life. Services: All are invited to a walkthrough viewing at Kutis Affton Friday, May 1, 10:30-12:30 and/or join in a procession at 12:45 to Resurrection for an outside burial service. Social distancing will be adhered to. Mass at Ascension in Chesterfield TBD. Thanks to all who took care of him, especially Drs. David Schlitt, Robert Ferrara and Timothy O'Connell. In lieu of flowers, we request that you do everything you can to fight this horrific COVID virus.

