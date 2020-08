Piglowski, Phillip Edward

born August 13, 1921, died on August 24, 2020 at 99 years of age. He was preceded in death many years ago by his parents Phillip and Catherine as well as an older brother Edward and a younger brother Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years Murril (nee DeGeare) Piglowski and one son Gary and wife Jean. He will be laid to rest at St. Charles Memorial Gardens.