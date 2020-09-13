Costantinou, Phillip G.

Phillip G. Costantinou, 59, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

Phil was born June 8, 1961 in St. Louis, MO. He was an engineer with Ameren of Missouri. Phil was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church where he was an Usher. He was a Third Degree with the Knights of Columbus Council 4239 and part of the Society of Professional Engineers. Phil had a sweet spot for White Castle, Guinness beer, black licorice, and McDonald's breakfast, but found the sweetest spot on his porch drinking black coffee in the mornings. Phil was a longtime fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and cheered on the team at the 2020 Super Bowl win in Miami with his eldest son. He was a lifelong lover of science fiction and enjoyed finding new TV shows to share with his family. Phil's greatest joy was caring for his mother, his wife, and his children.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Costantinou; mother, Rosemary Costantinou nee Pearce; and brother, Steven Charles Costantinou.

Phil is survived by his wife, JoAnne Costantinou nee Stockmann of O'Fallon, IL; children, Joseph Steven Costantinou of Houston, TX, Emily Catherine Costantinou of Pittsburgh, PA, Peter Henry Costantinou of St. Louis, MO, and Mary Rose Costantinou of Columbia, MO; sisters, Karen Lynn (Larry) Mosier of Park Hills, MO and Sue (Larry) Dauer of St. Louis, MO; and nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Daniel, Nicole, Angela, Elizabeth, Christopher, Erik, Adam, Julie, John, Michael, Christopher, and Matthew.

Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 4239, 402 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1220 N. 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63106 with Fr. William Hitpas and Fr. Ralph Siefert officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing.