Rightler, Phillip Born August 9, 1950; died April 21, 2020 Devoted husband of Debra Rightler and beloved father of Hillary, Heather, Amanda and the late Andrew. Dear brother of David, Charles, Patricia, James, Alvin, Mark and the late Larry. Phil was born in Ferndale, Michigan and was raised in Royal Oak, Michigan. Phil was a graduate of Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in computer science. Phil worked at Chrysler for 11 years before moving his family to St. Louis, Missouri where he built and led the Information Technology department for Thompson Coburn LLP as Chief Information Officer for 30 years. Phil was profoundly dedicated to and proud of his family and career. He was a kind, selfless, gentle spirit with incredible strength, sharp wit and unparalleled intelligence. Phil's life and beautiful voice reflected the goodness of the Lord Phil will be forever treasured and missed. Services: A memorial service to celebrate Phil's life is tentatively planned for August. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Family and friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.