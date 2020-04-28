Phillip Rightler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rightler, Phillip Born August 9, 1950; died April 21, 2020 Devoted husband of Debra Rightler and beloved father of Hillary, Heather, Amanda and the late Andrew. Dear brother of David, Charles, Patricia, James, Alvin, Mark and the late Larry. Phil was born in Ferndale, Michigan and was raised in Royal Oak, Michigan. Phil was a graduate of Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in computer science. Phil worked at Chrysler for 11 years before moving his family to St. Louis, Missouri where he built and led the Information Technology department for Thompson Coburn LLP as Chief Information Officer for 30 years. Phil was profoundly dedicated to and proud of his family and career. He was a kind, selfless, gentle spirit with incredible strength, sharp wit and unparalleled intelligence. Phil's life and beautiful voice reflected the goodness of the Lord Phil will be forever treasured and missed. Services: A memorial service to celebrate Phil's life is tentatively planned for August. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Family and friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved