Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Church
11914 Eddie & Park Rd
Phyllis A. Dahlem

Phyllis A. Dahlem Obituary

Dahlem, Phyllis A.

(nee Young) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John A. Dahlem; dear mother of John F. (Kathe) Dahlem, Jamie A. (Judy) Dahlem, Steve (Sam) Dahlem, and Leslie J. (Jeff) Scherrer; loving grandmother and great- grandmother; our dear sister, aunt, bridge player and librarian.

Services: Visitation Monday, November 25, 5-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 26, 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 11914 Eddie & Park Rd. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to STAGES St. Louis, 1023 Chesterfield Parkway East, 63017. stagesstlouis.org/donate or http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Support Stages.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
