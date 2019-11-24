|
|
Dahlem, Phyllis A.
(nee Young) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John A. Dahlem; dear mother of John F. (Kathe) Dahlem, Jamie A. (Judy) Dahlem, Steve (Sam) Dahlem, and Leslie J. (Jeff) Scherrer; loving grandmother and great- grandmother; our dear sister, aunt, bridge player and librarian.
Services: Visitation Monday, November 25, 5-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 26, 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 11914 Eddie & Park Rd. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to STAGES St. Louis, 1023 Chesterfield Parkway East, 63017. stagesstlouis.org/donate or http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Support Stages.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019