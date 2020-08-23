Cassium , Phyllis Ann

Phyllis Ann Cassium (Jarrett), 64, passed away at her home in Cuba, Mo on August 5th, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1955 in Riverside, CA to the late Martha Dennis.

Phyllis graduated from Pattonville High School and was a devoted and loving mother. Phyllis found solace and purpose in her life through her Christian beliefs.

She is survived by her brother and sister; Steve Jarrett of Panama City Beach, Fl, Judy Cooley and husband Jim of Cuba, Mo, and her two sons; Jason Krahl of Austin, Tx and Travis Krahl of Alton, Il, as well as 7 nieces and nephews.

Phyllis touched many in her life and was loved dearly by those who were close to her. She will be forever loved and remembered for her loving heart as well as the sacrifices that she made for her children.

No services are planned.