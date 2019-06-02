Phyllis (Doyle) Artwein (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
980 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO
View Map
Artwein, Phyllis (Doyle) age 89, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Bill Artwein; loving mother of Stephen (Sue) Artwein, Mary (Bill) Jarvis, Joanne (Keith) Salzman, David (Gail) Artwein, Karen Klinghammer, Tom Artwein and the late Barbara (Ken) Bunselmeyer; cherished grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 32, great-great grandmother of 2; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant at 10:15 a.m. Mon., June 3rd to St. Norbert Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis to Karen House, 1840 Hogan St., St. Louis, MO 63106 would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
