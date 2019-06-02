Artwein, Phyllis (Doyle) age 89, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Bill Artwein; loving mother of Stephen (Sue) Artwein, Mary (Bill) Jarvis, Joanne (Keith) Salzman, David (Gail) Artwein, Karen Klinghammer, Tom Artwein and the late Barbara (Ken) Bunselmeyer; cherished grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 32, great-great grandmother of 2; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant at 10:15 a.m. Mon., June 3rd to St. Norbert Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis to Karen House, 1840 Hogan St., St. Louis, MO 63106 would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019