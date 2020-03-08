Bolle, Phyllis C.

(nee Emerick) was born August 1, 1924 in Vandalia, Illinois to the late Harold & Hazel (nee Lawson) Emerick. She passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy L. Bolle; siblings, Marion Emerick and Virginia Obergoenner.

She is survived by her loving children; Christopher (Pamela) Bolle and Betty (Windell) Dickerman. Dear grandmother of Michelle (Jeff) McEntire, Sara (Mark) Quimby, John (Tina) Dickerman, Wendy (Michael) Virgin, Tom (Sherri) Dickerman and Phyllis (Ed) Black. Dear great grandmother of Tony (Dezi) McEntire, Thomas (Jennifer) McEntire, Cody McEntire , Makenzi Pike, Nikki Dickerman, Matthew Dickerman, David Clark, Hunter Cooley, Destiny Dickerman, Tyler Dickerman, Landon Dickerman, Christian Riley and Kaylee Riley. Great-great-grandmother of Luke, Joslyn, Guilian, Gracie, Lucy, Raelyn and Carson. God son Tom "Butch" (Susan) Brown. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

Phyllis was a nurse from 1945 until 1994 in the Healthcare field, nursing with the Baseball Cardinals and with Affton School Distract. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to be made in honor of Phyllis to the , Christ Memorial Lutheran Church are National Veteran Wheelchair Games.