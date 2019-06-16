Duesenberg, Phyllis Evelyn (nee Buehner), June 12, 2019. Born and raised in Travancore (now Kerala), India, the daughter of missionaries. Beloved wife of 63 years of Richard W. Duesenberg; dear mother of Karen, Daryl, Mark, and David Duesenberg; loving grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Andrew, McKinzie, Abigail, and Anna; dear sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend to many. She began her career as a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso, Indiana and at Hamden Hall Country Day School in Connecticut. Phyllis dedicated a lifetime of service to the Lutheran church. She served for more than 20 years on the boards of directors of the Lutheran Music Program and the Concordia Historical Institute and she was a co-founder of the Bach at the Sem program at Concordia Seminary St. Louis. She energetically promoted the arts, including by arranging for renowned choirs from Germany to perform sacred choral works in the United States and, along with her husband, securing major works of art for the Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art. Memorial donations appreciated to Valparaiso University, give.valpo.edu. Please visit boppchapel.com for more information. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary