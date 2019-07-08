Freitag, Phyllis (nee Wudel), asleep in Jesus, Friday, July 5, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Retired Army Lieutenant General Merle Freitag, currently of Ballwin; two children, Mark A. Freitag (Patty) of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Elizabeth A. Freitag Davis (Kevin) of Ballwin; three granddaughters; and one greatgranddaughter. Services: A Celebration of Life Service at Pathfinder Church (St. John Lutheran), 15800 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Wednesday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Operation Smile, Pathfinder Church (St. John Lutheran) or Meramec Bluffs. For date and time information for Visitation and the Memorial Service, check schrader.com. There, family and friends may also sign the family's online guestbook. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 8, 2019