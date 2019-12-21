Phyllis Herndon Brissenden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Herndon Brissenden.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brissenden, Phyllis Herndon

Phyllis Herndon Brissenden, 86, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was a life Board member of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, an ardent supporter of environmental causes, and a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church. Mrs. Brissenden is survived by several cousins; many devoted friends; and her beloved dog, Fergus. Memorial contributions: Adams Wildlife Sanctuary and the Nature Conservancy of Illinois.

Services: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 East Jackson, Springfield, IL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.