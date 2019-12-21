Phyllis Herndon Brissenden (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL
62704
(217)-544-7461
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
611 East Jackson
Springfield, IL
Obituary
Brissenden, Phyllis Herndon

Phyllis Herndon Brissenden, 86, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was a life Board member of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, an ardent supporter of environmental causes, and a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church. Mrs. Brissenden is survived by several cousins; many devoted friends; and her beloved dog, Fergus. Memorial contributions: Adams Wildlife Sanctuary and the Nature Conservancy of Illinois.

Services: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 East Jackson, Springfield, IL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
