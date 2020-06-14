Sansone, Phyllis Irene

89, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt passed peacefully of natural causes on May 2, 2020.

Born April 5, 1931 in Springerton, Illinois to Abner Dale Wallace and Iren Mae (nee MacArthy). She moved with her family to Saint Louis while in grade school. She graduated from Roosevelt High School.

Throughout her life she was active in many organizations and charitable institutions. Often, because of her people skills and dedication, Phyllis lead the organizations as President. They include Cub Scout Den Mother at Saint Gabriel the Archangel School, Paraclete Fathers Women's Auxiliary, Saint Louis City Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Phi Kappa Theta (University of MO at Columbia) Women's Club, and De Smet Jesuit High School Mothers' Club where she proudly served for 10 years.

Always fashionable, Phyllis inspired her family and friends with her wit and smile.

Phyllis was the fifth of 9 children. Her siblings that preceded her in death are Melvin Wallace, Marvin Wallace, Frances Kelly, Kathleen Whaley, and Fayleen Solomon. Her younger sister Bobbi Knoll passed away days after she passed. She is survived by her sister Pauline Price and her brother Roy Wallace. Phyllis is survived by her six children Steven A. (Cynthia) Sansone, David J. Sansone, Christopher G. Sansone, Joseph C. (Janet) Sansone, Jr., Patricia P. Sansone, and Karen M. Sansone. She will be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved her and delighted in her presence. Their name for her was, Mama.

Services: A funeral Mass will be conducted at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Church; 6303 Nottingham Avenue; Saint Louis, MO 63109 on Saturday June 20 at 10:30 a.m.