Phyllis J. Carpenter
Carpenter, Phyllis J.

August 16, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Richard Carpenter for 60 years; loving mother of Garry, Kenneth, James (Amy), Susan (Albert) Wolk, Cindy (David) Vogl, and Sharon (Gary) Phillips; dear grandmother of thirteen beautiful grandchildren. Phyllis was born and raised in Long Island, NY. She and her husband moved their family to St. Louis in 1971 where they spent their remaining years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker who loved cooking, sewing, and gardening. She will be in our hearts everyday. Services: Visitation August 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
