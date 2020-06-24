Phyllis Kendig
Kendig, Phyllis

88, of Sikeston, formally of Warson Woods passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at SSM Health-St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

She was born December 10, 1931, in Brighton, Illinois.

She was married to Dr. John Howard Kendig for sixty-six years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Andy (Susan) Kendig of St. Louis, MO; one grandchild, and Mary Kendig of Baltimore, MD.

Services: Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Sikeston, with visitation being Friday, June 26, from 5:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, MO.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
