BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Phyllis Louise Viator


1939 - 2020
Phyllis Louise Viator Obituary

Viator, Phillis Louise

80, of St. Louis, MO. Beloved daughter, sister, aaunt, grandmother, & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th 2020, after a long and courageous battle. She was born March 27th, 1939 in St Louis, MO to Ralph & Clarinda Drury.

Phyllis was retired from the Federal Government. While living a military family life, she lived twice in Germany for a total of 7.5 years, traveling all over Europe and to South Korea. She loved to cook, bake, and entertain.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Jean Viator Winslow of Alpharetta, GA and her mother, Clarinda Gonzalez Drury of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Bolchoz and her husband Michael Bolchoz of Charleston, SC, and Cheryl's children Kristopher and Regina Johnson and grandchildren Jakob & Kaleb; her son, Gerald Eugene Viator Jr., his wife, Tiffany and their daughter, Nicole Parr Viator of Cary, NC; her sister, Linda Shoemaker and husband John and their children Cindy and Tony of St. Louis, MO; her sister Bonnie Williams and husband Greg; her brother, Gary Drury of St. Louis, MO; her sister, Faith Severson and husband, James; her father, Ralph Drury of Phoenix, AZ; former husband Gerald Eugene Viator Sr.;and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She loved her precious dogs: Ginger, Frisky, Fluffy, Buddy, and Buster.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, Mar. 11th, 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 12 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations preferred to the Scleroderma Foundation. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020
