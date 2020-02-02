|
|
Schaeffer, Phyllis M.
Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, left us on January 30th, 2020 at the age of 90.
Beloved wife of the late Gerald Schaeffer; cherished mother of six children, Daniel (Kathleen) Schaeffer, Peggy (Thomas) Phillips, Mary Ellen Klostermeyer (fiance' Jim Towey), Janet (Joseph) Ciapciak, Mark (Alena) Schaeffer and the late Kenneth Schaeffer. Proud and loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loving friend of Matt and Patti Sciuto. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Phyllis lived her life with intention. She focused on Our Lord and her family. Together with her beloved husband of 50 years, Jerry, she instilled in her children a deep love of faith, education, service and travel. Her youthful beauty was surpassed only by her warm spirit and her ability to make everyone feel loved and valued. She was fun-loving and treasured a special closeness with her grandchildren. Above all, Phyllis trusted Our Lord, was deeply grateful for her vibrant health and for the love of her adoring family and friends. Hers was a life well lived.
Services: Visitation on Friday, February 7th from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Saturday the 8th at 10 a.m. at St Raphael the Archangel
Catholic Church, 6000 Jamieson Avenue. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to St Vincent de Paul c/o St. Raphael the Archangel or to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020