Allen, Phyllis Marie

Phyllis Allen (nee Perry) passed away peacefully fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church February 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Allen for 64 years. She is the cherished mother of Dr. Stephen (Ann Marie), Susan (late Kurt) Linster, Robert (Kitty), Mary (late Ken) Wolf and John (Jill). She is survived by her 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as many dear friends.

Phyllis was active in the St. Dominic Savio Catholic Church in Affton and was a tour guide for St. Louis Scene among her many endeavors. She had a witty, exuberant spirit that will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri.