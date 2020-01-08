Phyllis May Manesberg

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis May Manesberg.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Manesberg, Phyllis May

January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Manesberg; dear mother and mother-in-law of Debra Klarfeld (Mel), Joel Manesberg (Susan) and Ellen Salk (Jonathan); dear grandmother of Alex and Jared Klarfeld, Garrett, Max and Paige Salk; dear sister of Dr. Sanford Rudman (Judy), David Adelstein (Harriet) and Diane Molasky; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Manesberg was born and raised in St. Louis. She was a wife, mother, active community volunteer and an all-around amazing woman.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, January 9, 1:00 p.m., at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a .

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations