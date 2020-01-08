Manesberg, Phyllis May

January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Manesberg; dear mother and mother-in-law of Debra Klarfeld (Mel), Joel Manesberg (Susan) and Ellen Salk (Jonathan); dear grandmother of Alex and Jared Klarfeld, Garrett, Max and Paige Salk; dear sister of Dr. Sanford Rudman (Judy), David Adelstein (Harriet) and Diane Molasky; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Manesberg was born and raised in St. Louis. She was a wife, mother, active community volunteer and an all-around amazing woman.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, January 9, 1:00 p.m., at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a .

