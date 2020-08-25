Pollylou Schlag

Schlag, Pollylou

(nee Wilson), passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Loving wife of Darwin Schlag Jr. for 70 years. Dear mother of Mark (Sarah) Schlag, Dottie (Steve) Bardon, Tom (Kathy) Schlag and Don (Kathy) Schlag. Grandmother of Lauren, Amy, Michael, Jacob, Joseph, Patrick, Brad, Daniel, Jeff, Andy, Matthew, Elizabeth, Debra and Lisa. Great-grandmother of

Gwendolyn, James, Heidi,

Jonathan, Sophia, Emily, Clayton, Andrew, Ethan, Sarah and Xander. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private family funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Salem in Ballwin United Methodist Church. Visitation Wednesday 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.