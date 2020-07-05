Wright, R. Harold

passed away, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Arleen Norma Wright (nee Hoffmann); loving father of Bob (Pam) Wright, Dale (Karlene) Wright, and Susan (Jeff) DeGrendele; Grandfather of Shauna (Richard) Wright-Ricks, Amy Shields, Abby (Jon) Wheeler, Ryan (Jess) DeGrendele, Eric DeGrendele, and Emillie Wright; great-grandfather of Alexa, Jentry, Jackson, Emma, Edaline, and Adelaide; brother Donald L. Wright; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Procession 9:00 a.m. from SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.