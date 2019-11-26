Schroeder, R Seaton

Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Reverend Myrtle A. Schroeder; dear father and father-in-law of Randolph S. (Lisa) Schroeder, Amy (Jim) Wlos, and Christa (Dave) Oderman; dear grandfather of Ryan and Jackie Schroeder, Joe and Andrew Wlos, Tyler, Kiersten and Ella Oderman; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Seaton was a 61-year member of Carpenter's Local 97, a church trustee and an avid outdoorsman.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 315 Graham Rd., Florissant. Interment with military honors 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the MO Veteran's Home, 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63136 appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com