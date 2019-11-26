R. Seaton Schroeder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Seaton Schroeder.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
315 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:45 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schroeder, R Seaton

Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Reverend Myrtle A. Schroeder; dear father and father-in-law of Randolph S. (Lisa) Schroeder, Amy (Jim) Wlos, and Christa (Dave) Oderman; dear grandfather of Ryan and Jackie Schroeder, Joe and Andrew Wlos, Tyler, Kiersten and Ella Oderman; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Seaton was a 61-year member of Carpenter's Local 97, a church trustee and an avid outdoorsman.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 315 Graham Rd., Florissant. Interment with military honors 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the MO Veteran's Home, 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63136 appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.