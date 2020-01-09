Ryan, R. Todd

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 6th, 2020. Loving husband of 18 years to Jill Ryan and father to Ian Fortier. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing at local charity events, watching anything with a competition, waging on any outcome, cooking, running errands, leaf-blowing, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his family, neighbors, and closest friends whether that was in the family pool or at a local restaurant. Todd never knew a stranger and every individual who crossed his path became a friend. There was no limitation to his generosity, his kindness, and his compassion. These qualities were a reflection of his love for the St. Charles community.

Todd will continue to be loved and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him. Todd is survived by his wife, Jill Ryan, his son, Ian Fortier, his father, Dr. Robert (Pam) Ryan, his mother, Linda Ryan, his sister, Sydney (Bernard) Laster, and his nephews Zach and Noah Laster. Memorials may be made in Todd's name to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.