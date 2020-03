Britton, Rachel "Ginny"

93 yrs., on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Loren (Slim) Britton; loving step-mother of Barbara (Bill) Pulizos and Diana (Dee) Mahr; mother of Billy, Clarence, Tony and Roger; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, and friend of many.

Services: Graveside service, Friday, March 20th, 1 p.m. for immediate family only.