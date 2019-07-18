|
Elder, Rachel F. (nee Crawford) Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Connie (James) Petty, Joseph (Barbara) Smith and the late Patricia Smith; loving grandmother of James Petty, Douglas Smith, Joey Smith and Jamie Caskey; dear great-grandmother of Christopher, Brendan, Brianna and Francis; dear sister-in-law of Ken and Bea Smith; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois on Saturday, July 20, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Contributions to the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019