Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
Rachel Elder
Rachel F. Elder

Rachel F. Elder Obituary
Elder, Rachel F. (nee Crawford) Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Connie (James) Petty, Joseph (Barbara) Smith and the late Patricia Smith; loving grandmother of James Petty, Douglas Smith, Joey Smith and Jamie Caskey; dear great-grandmother of Christopher, Brendan, Brianna and Francis; dear sister-in-law of Ken and Bea Smith; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois on Saturday, July 20, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Contributions to the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019
