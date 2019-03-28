Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachelle L. Rowe. View Sign

Rowe, Rachelle L. passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Loving mother of Lauren A. Freinberg and Philip M. Freinberg; dearest daughter of Anne Burgess Rowe and the late Burt H. Rowe Jr.; beloved sister of Martin B. Rowe (Angela), Marianna R. Deal and Caroline R. Carter (Dana); step-mother of Charley Reed; precious aunt to her nieces and nephews; our dear niece, cousin and a wonderful friend to many. Rachelle was a radio and television journalist and had worked at KTVI. She then worked as a corporate communication executive and was a talented artist. To know Rachelle was to love her. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The Church of St. Michael & St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials appreciated to The Church of St. Michael & St. George or to Forest Park Forever. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

