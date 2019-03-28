Rowe, Rachelle L. passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Loving mother of Lauren A. Freinberg and Philip M. Freinberg; dearest daughter of Anne Burgess Rowe and the late Burt H. Rowe Jr.; beloved sister of Martin B. Rowe (Angela), Marianna R. Deal and Caroline R. Carter (Dana); step-mother of Charley Reed; precious aunt to her nieces and nephews; our dear niece, cousin and a wonderful friend to many. Rachelle was a radio and television journalist and had worked at KTVI. She then worked as a corporate communication executive and was a talented artist. To know Rachelle was to love her. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The Church of St. Michael & St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials appreciated to The Church of St. Michael & St. George or to Forest Park Forever. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachelle L. Rowe.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019