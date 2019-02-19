Barber, Ralph A. passed away on February 14, 2019 in St. Louis County. Loving husband of 62 years to the late Joyce H. Barber (nee Haggard); loving father of Anne (Michael Patrick) Murphy. Ralph graduated from Christian Brothers College High SchoolMemphis and the University of Mississippi-Oxford. He enjoyed a career as an aeronautical engineer, focusing on the design and development of military aircraft. He retired from both General Dynamics-Ft. Worth Division and the McDonnell Douglas Corporation of St. Louis (now Boeing). After retirement, Ralph volunteered as a math tutor in the Parkway School District Adult Education Program, served on the Town and Country Public Works and Storm Water Commission, and participated in the Saint Louis Classical Guitar Society and the Gateway Harmonica Club. Services: Visitation Thursday, February 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, he asks that we enjoy the beauty of nature of which we are all a part, and celebrate the genius of humankind through its art, music, and literature. See boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary