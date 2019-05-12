Herzmark, Ralph A. May 8, 2019. Loving husband of the late Ida Mae Herzmark; beloved son of the late Frank and Jeanetta Herzmark; brother of the late Alvin (late Sammie) Herzmark; dear father of Robert and Thomas Herzmark; uncle of Jeannette Herzmark and great-uncle of Alec and Samantha Peddecord. Ralph is the brother-in-law of Marian Sachs and Gilbert (Maxine) Spieldoch, and beloved uncle to Frank (Chris) and Guy (Linda) Sachs and great-uncle to their children. Ralph was the beloved companion of the late Ruth Rosen. Special friend to Ghislaine Crozaz Walker. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Ralph was a graduate of Oklahoma University. He was a WWII veteran and served in both theatres. His career took him to St. Louis, where he worked for McDonnell Douglas as a Chief Design Fluid Propulsion Engineer. This included work on both Mercury and Gemini Projects. Ralph was an avid tennis player up until his early 90's. He was a Legacy Circle supporter of the St. Louis Symphony. He was a member of Temple Israel. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 16, 4-8 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd 63132. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019