Woods, Ralph Clark Of St. Peters, MO, passed away July 4, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Jana Woods (nee Boursheski); cherished son of the late Alden and Evelyn (nee McLain Woods); devoted father of David (Michelle, nee Feltz), and Amy Woods; loving grandfather of Avery and Dawson Woods. Ralph proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He retired after working as a machinist in the aerospace industry for McDonnell Douglas - Boeing. Ralph was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Ralph's name to Friends of the SLU Liver Center. Services: Visitation Tues., 7/9, 5 - 8 p.m., Baue, Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St.; Interment Wed., 7/10, 11 a.m., Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contact (636) 9467811 or visit baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019