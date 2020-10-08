Ralph was my closest cousin, growing up with him at regular family gatherings for holidays and trips to Chicago for get togethers with our mothers Chicago sisters. While my mother moved my sister and me to Los Angeles when I was 14 (2 years younger than Ralph), we stayed in touch. We came to Ralph and Jans wedding and following my wife (Leni) and I getting married two years later we attended all of their three daughter’s weddings and Ralph and Jan attended the weddings of both of our daughters in San Diego where we have lived for 48 years. Following our retirements we spent time with Ralph and Jan every couple of years, most often in Florida. Our last time together was in March of 2017 for a couple of days before we embarked on a Panama Canal cruise heading back to San Diego. I have talked to Ralph on the phone every couple of months and will dearly miss being able to do that any more. Leni and I offer our condolences to Jan and all of the family.

Edward Jahn

