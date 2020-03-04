|
Starck, Ralph Edward
Passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen Starck (nee Grimm); dearest father of Kathy (David) Spiegel, Mary (Kevin) Glock and Melissa (Chris) Stengel; dear grandfather of Joshua Key, Brendan and Justin Glock and Madison and Alec Spiegel; loving son of the late Elmer and Nellie Starck (nee St. Onge); brother of Joe Starck, Shirley Krausch and the late Leroy Starck, Betty Mertz and Marie Hayhurst; brother-in-law of William (Laverne) Grimm, Phyllis (Allen) Sappington, Willie Mertz and Chip Biele; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Funeral service at St. John United Church of Christ, 332 Old Sulphur Spring Road, Manchester, Friday, March 6, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Walter Le Pere Post 208 - Manchester, St. John UCC Cemetery Association or The BackStoppers, Inc. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, March 5, from 2-8 p.m. and at the church Friday, March 6, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020