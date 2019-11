Engelmeyer, Ralph F

In loving memory of Ralph (Coach) Engelmeyer, husband to Carol, father to Timothy, (Dana) Grandchildren Avery, Luke, and Blake; Michael (Erin) Grandchildren, Sam, Zach, and Caroline.

Services: We will celebrate Coach's life November 15, at 1 pm at First Free Church, 1375 Carman Rd, Ballwin, Mo 63021Ralph participated in W.U. School of Medicine Department of Anatomy & Neurobiology Body Donor Program.