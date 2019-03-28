Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph H. Brucker. View Sign

Brucker, Ralph H. Ralph H. Brucker died peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving husband of the late Barb Brucker (nee Struckhoff), Ralph is survived by his adoring children, Eric (Libbie), Lisa (Cale) Prokopf and Lauren; loving grandchildren, Tyler and Michael Brucker and Parker and Anna Prokopf; and siblings Barb (Larry) Niedling, Martha (Steve) Grimm, Jean Brown, Bill (Gayla) and Laurie (Mike) Bullock. A favorite brother-in-law, uncle, neighbor and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph H. Honerkamp, Raymond W. and Leah Brucker (nee DeRoy), and brother, Raymond Butch. Many thanks to the dedicated nurses, doctors and therapists at Mercy, Mercy Rehab, BrightStar, Mercy South and DeGreef Hospice House for their care over the last eight months. Services: A memorial Mass will be held Wed., April 10 at 5 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or pancreatic cancer research, in honor of the support he gave during Barb's illness.

