|
|
Fick, Ralph H.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Mar. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce E. Fick (nee Pendleton); dearest father of Brenda (Smitty) Schmidt and Tim (Amy) Fick; loving grandfather of Christopher, Danny and Josh; dear brother of Jim (Georgena) Fick. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Member of Arnold Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Honor Guard.
Services: Private funeral Mass and burial. Masses preferred. Memorial Mass and Honors Ceremony at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020