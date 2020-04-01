St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Ralph H. Fick

Ralph H. Fick Obituary

Fick, Ralph H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Mar. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce E. Fick (nee Pendleton); dearest father of Brenda (Smitty) Schmidt and Tim (Amy) Fick; loving grandfather of Christopher, Danny and Josh; dear brother of Jim (Georgena) Fick. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Member of Arnold Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Honor Guard.

Services: Private funeral Mass and burial. Masses preferred. Memorial Mass and Honors Ceremony at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
