Kremer, Ralph H.

Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn C Kremer (nee Hoffmann); loving father of Kathy (Lenny) Moll, Dave (Annette) Kremer and Sandi (Mike) Sabatini; beloved grandfather of Doug, Michelle, Jason, Lauren, Allison, Jacob and Matthew; dear great-grandfather of Connor and Ethan; loving brother of Kenneth, James, the late Clarence, Norman and Ronald Kremer; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., Lemay. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Park Lawn Cemetery. Honoring Ralph's memory contributions are encouraged to Multiple Sclerosis Society or . Share memories and condolences at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com